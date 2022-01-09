Bills clinch AFC East crown for second straight season, top Jets 27-10

Buffalo Bills’ Devin Singletary (26) celebrates his second touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are back-to-back AFC East Champions after toppling the NY Jets 27-10 in the regular season finale. It was the first time the Bills won the division title at home since 1995.

The Bills tallied four straight wins to round out the regular season. With the Cincinnati Bengals’ 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Bills overtake the Bengals for the three seed in the playoffs with Sunday’s win.

Aside from an opening drive touchdown from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs, the Bills didn’t do anything too exciting offensively in the first half. Buffalo opted for two Tyler Bass field goals to take a 13-7 lead into the break after giving up a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Diggs caught three passes in the first half to break Wes Welker’s NFL record of most catches in a players first two seasons with a new team.

After back-to-back games without punting, Matt Haack struggled punting into the wind, most notably a shanked 7-yard punt in the third that the Jets turned into points with a field goal four plays later to bring the game within three.

With a somewhat shaky offensive performance today, the Bills relied on outstanding play by the Buffalo defense, and they delivered. The Bills sacked Zach Wilson eight times, marking a new season high for Buffalo. On top of all the sacks, the Bills held the Jets to a total of 53-yards.

Josh Allen finished 24 of 45 for 239 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Singletary had another good game for the Bills, taking 19 carries for 88 yards and touchdowns both on the ground and through the air.

The Bills finish the regular season with an 11-6 record and await to see who they will play in the Wild Card Round at Highmark Stadium with the conclusion of tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and Raiders.

HERE’S HOW IT HAPPENED:

1Q: The Bills go 75 yards in 7 plays, with a huge 40-yard pickup by Devin Singletary on his second touch of the game, and cap off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. 7-0 Bills.

1Q: Buffalo holds the Jets to a three and out, and on the next Bills offensive possession, they cap off a 70-yard drive with a 41-yard Tyler Bass field goal. 10-0 Bills.

2Q: Former UB Bill Cam Lewis blocks a Jets punt and the Bills recover on the NY 45-yard line.

2Q: Late in the second, the Jet get on the board with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Zach Wilson. 10-7 Bills.

2Q: The Bills opt to kick a 21-yard field goal to end the half. 13-7 Bills.

3Q: Following a 7-yard shanked punt by Matt Haack, the Jets kick a 49-yard field goal. 13-10 Bills.

4Q: The Bills score their first TD since the opening drive after taking it 51-yards in seven plays and cap off with a one-yard run by Devin Singletary. 20-10 Bills.

4Q: After sacking Wilson for the 8th time of the game and forcing the Jets to punt after a three and out for -5 yards, the Bills go 48-yards and finish with a pass and catch touchdown from Allen to Singletary. 27-10 Bills.