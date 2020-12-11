Bills Injury Report: Friday, December 11th

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills are healing up, and only have one player listed as out for Sunday’s Week 14 game against the Steelers.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— S Saquon Johnson (ankle) did not practice for the third day in a row, and is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

FULL PRACTICE:

— OL Jon Feliciano (knee/foot) was limited on Thursday but returned to full practice on Friday

— DT Quinton Jefferson (hip) did not practice on Wednesday, was limited on Thursday, but returned to full practice on Friday

— WR Andre Roberts (achilles) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to full practice on Friday

— QB Josh Allen (knee/ankle) practiced fully at practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday