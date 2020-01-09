Bills legend Thurman Thomas coming to Horseheads

2 Jan 1999: Thurman Thomas #34 of the Buffalo Bills carries the ball during the AFC Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Bills 24-17.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas will be the keynote speaker at the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce’s 114th Annual Meeting of Members.

The event will be on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the Arnot Mall Convention Center, located at 3300 Chambers Rd., Horseheads, NY.

The event will begin with a cocktail hour and hors d’ oeuvres at 5:00 p.m., with the program beginning at 7:00 p.m. Employees of all Chamber member firms are invited to attend.

Tickets are $75 per individual attendee, with VIP reception tickets for an additional $75.

The event will feature keynote speaker Thurman Thomas, a former NFL running back who had an incredible eleven years with the Buffalo Bills. His record-setting career includes honors such as five-time selection to the Pro Bowl, being named the 1991 NFL MVP, being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and his jersey number being retired by the Bills this year.

The event will also feature Emcee Nicolette Wagoner (Chemung County Planning Department) and 2019-2020 Board of Directors Chair Jeffrey Kenefick (Chemung Canal Trust Company).

Registration is required. To register or for more information, please contact the Chamber by calling (607) 734-5137, e-mail info@chemungchamber.org or visiting www.chemungchamber.org.