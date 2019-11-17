Bills ‘play fearless’, dominate Dolphins in 37-20 win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) congratulates wide receiver John Brown (15) after Brown scores a touchdown, during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Heading into Sunday’s game, the Bills knew the Dolphins were a confident team having won two straight games.

After a pep talk earlier in the week from head coach Sean McDermott, where he challenged the offense to ‘play fearless’, Josh Allen showed he and his teammates can be a pretty confident group, too.

Allen put together his best game of the season, completing 22 of his 33 attempts for 256 yards and three touchdowns, and added another score on the ground to power Buffalo to a 37-20 over Miami on Sunday.

With the win, the Bills improved to 7-3 overall, while the Dolphins fell to 2-8.

According to the New York Times Playoff Simulator, the win over the Miami increased their odds of making the postseason to 73%.

Stephen Hauschka, who missed two field goals in the loss to the Browns a week ago, had a nice bounce back game on Sunday and hit three field goals, including a 51-yarder, in the victory,

The offense, while they were able to get points on their first two drives, finally reached paydirt as Allen connected with John Brown for a 40-yard score to push the lead out to 13-0.

Brown would add a nine yard score in the fourth quarter and finish the afternoon with nine catches for 137 yards.

Hauschka would add 21-yard field goal before things would get crazy at the end of the first half.

After Jordan Poyer scooped up a fumble — the defense’s first turnover in three games — Allen fired his second touchdown of the game to Dawson Knox, who powered his way to the end zone for a 23 yard score to give the Bills a 23-7 lead.

The Dolphins answered back, returning the ensuing kick 101 yards to pull within 23-14 at half.

Allen would lead the offense on it’s sixth scoring drive of the day in the third quarter, and capped off a nine play, 53-yard drive with an eight yard rushing touchdown.

After spending the last two weeks on the road, the Bills return home to New Era Field to battle the Denver Broncos.