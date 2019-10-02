Bills QB Josh Allen remains in concussion protocol

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles against the New England Patriots in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — During Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott’s Wednesday morning news conference, he gave an update on quarterback Josh Allen.

In this past Sunday’s game against the Patriots, Allen took a hard hit to the head, ending his time in that game.

At that point, reserve QB Matt Barkley took over. Despite a hard-fought game, the Bills couldn’t pull out a victory, losing 16-10.

As of Wednesday, Allen remains in concussion protocol. McDermott says he may do some drill work, but it’s not clear when Allen will return for a game.