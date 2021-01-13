Dentist office in Blasdell showcases their support for the Buffalo Bills

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills fever has taken over a dentist office in Blasdell. One step into the WNY Dental Group on McKinley parkway and you’ll see Bills gear everywhere.

“Now that we finally have a team that seems to have a quarterback who could bring us a championship, it’s exciting times,” said dentist Peter Starkey. “It’s a nice diversion from all that’s happening in the real world.”

“When the Bills made the playoffs our group as a whole decided to have a competition to see who had the most spirit, and I think we do.”



Check out how the @WNYDentalGroup in Blasdell is showing off their support for the team. 🏈💙❤️ @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/HMNdSt9zSk — Sarah Minkewicz (@SarahMinkewicz) January 12, 2021

Like many Bills fans, Starkey says he’s been waiting a long time for the Bills to be playing like they have this season, and he’s going to share that excitement with his patients.

“The people here are very passionate about the Bills,” he said.” I’ve been a Bills fan for 55 years and I’m running out of time. I want to do one Superbowl before I die, so it better happen soon or it’s not gonna happen for me.”

The dentist has his fingers crossed that won’t be the case and the Bills will keeping the winning streak going.

“The fan base here is very loyal,” he said. “The fans take this very personally and I think in Buffalo it’s part of the fabric of the community.”