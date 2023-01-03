BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nellie Drew leads the University at Buffalo’s Center for the Advancement of Sport. On Tuesday morning, she joined News 4 to discuss what happened to Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

During the first quarter of the game, Hamlin suddenly collapsed, suffering cardiac arrest. As a result, the game was suspended for the rest of the night.

Amid an emotional scene, the Bills say Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field. Since then, he’s been in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

When asked if this incident could potentially change parents’ minds about letting their kids play football, Drew told us that it shouldn’t impact how people consider sports for their children, calling what happened “a very, very bad occurrence.”

During her appearance, Drew spoke of other traumatic sports incidents and their outcomes, including the infamous 1989 incident where Sabres goaltender Clint Malarchuk’s neck was sliced mid-game.

The full interview can be seen in the video above.