BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The home opener for the Bills is just a few hours away as the Bills are set to take on the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium at 7:15 p.m. At 5:30, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepared for the game.

You can watch on this page or on News 18.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Titans?

The Titans are 0-1 on the young season, coming off a 21-20 loss to the New York Giants last week.

Latest Bills news

When can I watch BKL again?

BKL will air again on Sunday, September 25 at 11 a.m. from Miami before the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins.