Billy Olin discusses Cornell lacrosse’s recruiting future

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads graduate Billy Olin has always beaten the odds.

The 2006 Blue Raider lacrosse standout, went on to a solid career as a starting goalie at D-I Rutgers for the Scarlet Knights. After his days on the field, Olin worked tirelessly to break into the coaching ranks.

Olin then earned the title of head coach a Capital University in Ohio from 2014-16 in men’s lacrosse. But, the opportunity to coach in his home region was the greatest shot of his life. Olin has been at Cornell women’s lacrosse ever since 2016 and he’s seen positive results.

Billy earned the title as associate head coach under the legendary, Jenny Grapp. Together, the staff is battling to keep Cornell in the national picture as an elite program.

Although Cornell’s season came to a closing halt due to the coronavirus outbreak, 18 Sports spoke with Olin on Friday to discuss what’s next in college recruiting. Olin explains that Cornell will persevere, but they want to keep every athlete’s health and well being at the top of their list.