Binkowski signs with Mercyhurst soccer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Haverling soccer standout is heading to the next big level.

Tom Binkowski, a prime scorer for Haverling, signed to play college at D-II Mercyhurst College on Tuesday. Binkowski was an attacked for the Rams who made it all the way to the New York State Final Four this past season.

A first-team All-State selection, Binkowski scored 31 goals and had 19 assists in his senior season for Haverling. The Rams spent the majority of the season ranked as the top team in the state.

Binkowski says this was the perfect fit to live his college dream of playing at the next level.