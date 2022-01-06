Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 18

Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar and Kent Urbanski discuss QB Ben Roethlisberger’s send-off at Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

Puskar and Urbanski were at the game and say the fans truly came out for Roethlisberger’s last home game after 18 seasons and two championships with the Steelers.

They also discuss what they expect out of the Steelers upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jan. 9th.