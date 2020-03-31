Bob Streeten remembers lacrosse legend Jim Darcangelo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One legend remembers another.

Bob Streeten, the retired longtime Corning East High lacrosse coach for decades, reflects on another all-time Corning great. Streeten’s friend and former competitor on the field, Jim Darcangelo, died over the weekend of a cardiac arrest. He was 67.

Darcangelo was a true giant in the game of lacrosse not only as a player, but as a successful pioneer in business. A three-time USA Team member, Darcangelo help co-found the nation’s first all lacrosse based retail store, Lax World. A National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee, Darcangelo’s impact on the game he loved stemmed back to his days in Corning playing for Joe Corcoran, who retired from coaching East High in 1982.

Streeten took over the reigns of the East High program and went on to a hall of fame career of his own. In 31 years, (29 at East, two as combined Corning Hawks) Streeten amassed 544 career wins before stepping down in 2012.

Both Streeten and Darcangelo played against one another in college and in 1974 for a national title. Darcangelo’s Towson University outlasted Streeten’s Hobart College, 18-17, in double overtime for the Tiger’s only national lacrosse title in school history. It was the first year ever the NCAA held a Division II title game. Darcangelo scored a goal in the game.

Streeten’s friendship with Darcangelo is far-reaching but what he’ll remember most about Jim is not how much he did for the game, but what he did for his fellow man.

“Just a real gentleman,” Streeten said. “The kind of guy, if anyone brand new to him, sat down within five minutes with (Jim) he’s just someone you felt like you’ve known most of your life.”

When it came to the success of Lax World in business or simply in life, Streeten points to Darcangelo’s loyalty as one of the biggest things that made him special.

“He was a great friend, never let you down.”

Photo: Capital Gazette/Lacrosse Magazine – September 1985