Bonnie Mann makes International Women’s Boxing HOF

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local boxing great earns another major honor.

Corning native, Bonnie Mann, found out some very rewarding news. Mann will be enshrined in the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame this March for her outstanding contributions to the sport. The hall is located in Vancouver, Washington and the induction weekend is set for March 27, 2021, at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Mann racked up a career that many could any dream of. A three-time women’s world champion, Mann earned a bronze medal in the United States Amateur competition. Also a hall of famer in the United States Marine Corps Boxing Hall of Fame, Mann helped pioneer the sport in the 1990’s and early 2000’s.

Most notable, in terms of opponents, Mann went the distance with future UFC Champion, Hollie Holm in 2002.

Now, Mann is the general manager of Jim's Gym in Elmira and is helping the future. 18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Mann on her incredible achievement.