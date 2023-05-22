LYNCHBURG, V.A. (WETM) – Sayre grad Brayden Horton earned two ASUN All-Conference honors for Liberty University baseball.

(Photo Courtesy: @LibertyBaseball Twitter)

Liberty University freshman, Brayden Horton has had a memorable season to kick-off his college baseball career. On Monday, the ASUN Conference announced that Horton earned a spot on the All-Freshmen team, as well as the All-Conference third team.

The Sayre grad leads the Flames in batting average (.342) and on base percentage (.482%), while being 2nd on the team in slugging (.555%) and RBIs (36). Horton has been a key piece at the plate for Liberty with 38 runs on 50 hits, 11 doubles, a triple, 6 home runs, and 81 total bases.

The freshman infielder and catcher has also been a consistent force on defense. Horton is tied for the 2nd most putouts on the team with 254 and he has a stellar .985 fielding percentage.

Horton and the Flames finished the regular season with a (26-28) record, but tout a (7-3) upset win over Virginia Tech, from April. Liberty finished (16-14) in ASUN Conference play and is set to begin conference tournament pool play.

Pool play begins Tuesday, May 23rd in DeLand, Florida, with Liberty taking on top seeded Lipscomb at 10 a.m. On Wednesday, Liberty takes on 4th seed Jacksonville, in another 10 a.m. contest, then the Flames wrap up pool play on Friday, against 2nd seed FGCU at 2:30 p.m. Depending on the results, Liberty could find themselves in the ASUN Semifinals and Championship Saturday and Sunday. All games will be available to watch on ESPN+.