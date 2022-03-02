Brian Courtney earns ACC Wrestling Championship seed, huge weekend for local standouts

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brian Courtney is prepared to leave it all on the table.

This Sunday, the 2022 ACC Wrestling Championships will feature some of the best in the conference. Courtney, a grad student wrestler for Virginia, has earned the fifth seed at 133 pounds.

Courtney (12-4) will square off with NC State freshman Kai Orine (13-4) in the quarterfinals. Virginia Tech’s Korbin Myers, the defending ACC weight class champion, is the top seed. Orine beat Courtney on February 4 in a dual meet.

Ranked 19th in the country by Intermat, Courtney is a 2021 NCAA Qualifier and a two-time PIAA State Champion from Athens High School. Courtney was the 2017 Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP.

Opening round action begins Sunday at 11 am at the University of Virginia. The finals are scheduled for 7 pm Sunday night.

Fellow Athens grad AJ Burkhart is competing at the EIWA Championships this weekend at Cornell University. Burkhart (9-12), a redshirt sophomore, is seeded seventh for Lehigh University at 184 pounds. AJ faces Drexel’s Brian Mclaughlin (12-7) in the first round.

Burkhart was a New York State Champion at Waverly before transferring to Athens where he was an all-state place finisher.

Corning graduate and Long Island University 149 pounder Drew Witham is the 14th seed. Witham draws third seeded freshman Max Brignola (14-5) of Lehigh in the first round. Witham, a sophomore, is (10-12) this season and was a two-time Section IV Champion and state place finisher at Corning High School.

Two-time defending NCAA Champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell is the top seed at 149.

Diakomihalis, a junior, is (19-0) and owns the nation’s longest current win streak of 66 matches. Yianni is just 11 wins shy of the all-time Cornell record set by Kyle Dake in 2013.

EIWA action begins Saturday at 11 am at Cornell’s Newman Arena and runs through Sunday. The championship finals are scheduled for 3 pm Sunday afternoon.

And in the MAC Conference Championships, Tioga grad John Worthing is seeded sixth at 174 pounds for Clarion. Worthing (17-6), a sophomore, will know who his first round opponent later this week when the brackets will be finalized.

Worthing was a New York State Champion at Tioga and multiple time state place finisher for the Tigers.

The MAC Wrestling Championships start Friday at Noon at Ohio University. The championship finals are scheduled for 3 pm Saturday.