Brian Courtney earns All-ACC Academic Team for Virginia

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local college wrestling standout can add another honor to his resume.

Athens native Brian Courtney, a redshirt junior wrestler for the University of Virginia Cavaliers, has earned 1st Team All-ACC Academic Team honors. Courtney has maintained a 3.0 GPA and above this season and throughout his college tenure for the Cavs. This is the first selection to the team for Courtney, who made the NCAA Tournament as a wildcard selection this past season.

Courtney will return for another season next year after going (10-6) on the year at Virginia at 141 pounds. Brian is a two-time Pennsylvania State High School Champion and National Flo Wrestling Champion. Courtney is also the first-ever Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP winner back in 2017.

Stay with 18 Sports for more on Courtney’s journey as he prepares for next season for the University of Virginia.