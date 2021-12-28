Brian Courtney nationally-ranked in NCAA wrestling

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens graduate Brian Courtney is getting some early season props.

Courtney is ranked 14th in the Intermat National Rankings at 133 pounds for the University of Virginia Cavaliers wrestling team. The graduate student is already (3-0) on the season and Courtney is primed to go even further than last season for the program.

Courtney, a two-time PIAA State Wrestling Champion at Athens High School, was an NCAA qualifier last year for the Cavaliers.

In Brian’s last official match on November 20, he secured a major decision win over Campbell’s Dom Zaccone, 14-3. Next up for Courtney and the Cavaliers will be a two-match day vs. SIUE and Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.