Brian Courtney primed for ACC Wrestling Championships

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Athens native Brian Courtney is looking to make a big impact this Sunday.

Courtney, a redshirt junior 141-pound wrestler at the University of Virginia, earned the three seed for the ACC Championships at N.C. State. The action begins at 11 am and the finals will be at 7 pm on the ACC Network.

Courtney is ranked 14th in the country at (7-2) on the season. His only losses on the year came to the top two seeds in the tournament. N.C. State’s Tariq Wilson has the top seed, while North Carolina’s Zach Sherman is second at 141 pounds.

Courtney dropped tough decisions to both wrestlers this season. #8 Tariq Wilson narrowly beat Courtney 8-6 back in January in a dual meet. While #9 Zach Sherman of North Carolina outlasted Courtney, 5-4, in their February 14th dual meet.

A two-time PIAA State Wrestling Champion at Athens, Courtney also earned a FloWrestling National Championship and the Twin Tiers Sports Awards Male MVP in 2017. Courtney’s first match of the tournament will be against Duke’s Pat Rowland.

Courtney tells 18 Sports he’s going to stay on the attack and push himself to hopefully get to the top of the podium. As Courtney continues to improve and battle his way in each match, he’s got a great shot to achieve this big time goal.

Full bracket below for Sunday’s ACC Championships at 141 pounds: