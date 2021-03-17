Brian Courtney ready for big opportunity in NCAA Wrestling Tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The journey to a national wrestling championship starts tomorrow in college wrestling.

Athens native Brian Courtney, a 141-pound wild card selection in the Division I tourney, will compete in the first round Thursday morning in St. Louis. Courtney, who placed fourth in the ACC Wrestling Tournament for the University of Virginia, earned an at-large pick and will compete in his first college postseason NCAA tourney.

Courtney (9-4) will face 13th seeded DJ Lloren (11-1) of Fresno State in the first round of action, which begins at 11 am on ESPNU in a multi-mat view of competition.

Brian has plenty of big mat experience which landed him at The University of Virginia. Courtney is a two-time Pennsylvania State Wrestling Champion and is also a National Flo Wrestling Champion.

18 Sports spoke with Courtney prior to the tournament as he looks to make a big impact in this year’s NCAA Tournament.