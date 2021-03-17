Brian Courtney ready for big opportunity in NCAA Wrestling Tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The journey to a national wrestling championship starts tomorrow in college wrestling.

Athens native Brian Courtney, a 141-pound wild card selection in the Division I tourney, will compete in the first round Thursday morning in St. Louis. Courtney, who placed fourth in the ACC Wrestling Tournament for the University of Virginia, earned an at-large pick and will compete in his first college postseason NCAA tourney.

Courtney (9-4) will face 13th seeded DJ Lloren (11-1) of Fresno State in the first round of action, which begins at 11 am on ESPNU in a multi-mat view of competition.

Brian has plenty of big mat experience which landed him at The University of Virginia. Courtney is a two-time Pennsylvania State Wrestling Champion and is also a National Flo Wrestling Champion.

18 Sports spoke with Courtney prior to the tournament as he looks to make a big impact in this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now