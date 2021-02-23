Brian Courtney seeded third in ACC wrestling tournament

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local standout wrestler continues to shine at the next level.

Athens grad Brian Courtney, a redshirt junior for the University of Virginia wrestling program, has earned the third seed at 141 pounds in the ACC Tournament this Sunday. Courtney is (7-2) on the season and will look to capture the title when wrestling begins Sunday at 11 am at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. The finals are scheduled to begin at 7 pm on the ACC Network.

Courtney dropped tough decisions to the top two seeds in the bracket. #8 Tariq Wilson beat narrowly beat Courtney 8-6 back in January in a dual meet. While #9 Zach Sherman of North Carolina outlasted Courtney, 5-4, in their February 14th dual meet.

Here are the top seeds for the 141-pound weight class, the full bracket is below. National rankings courtesy of Intermat:

1. #8 Tariq Wilson, NC State

2. #9 Zach Sherman, North Carolina

3. #16 Brian Courtney, Virginia

4. #17 Cole Matthews, Pitt

5. Sam Hillegas, Virginia Tech

6. Patrick Rowland, Duke

(Footage AND Photos Provided by UVA Wrestling)