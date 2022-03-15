ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the ride of a lifetime for Brian Courtney.

The graduate student wrestler for the Virginia Cavaliers will see the ride culminate starting on Thursday at the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships. The 133 pounder earned a spot in the dance after a strong showing at the ACC Wrestling Championships earlier this month placing fifth locking up a second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Courtney (13-6) will face eighth seeded RayVon Foley (28-4) of Michigan State in his opening round match for the Cavaliers. This will be the first time both wrestlers will compete against each other in college. Action begins at Noon Thursday on ESPNU.

Courtney tells 18 Sports this will likely be the final weekend of competitive wrestling for his career. A two-time Pennsylvania State Champion at Athens, Courtney was also a FloWrestling National Champion prior to arriving at Virginia. Come this weekend, Courtney is simply giving everything he has.

“I’m really grateful that I get to go back,” Courtney said. “To have the high note of being at nationals, at this point, and I’m going in to not have any regrets.”

It’s been a lifetime in the sport for Courtney who’s ready to compete come Thursday. But, not just to compete, but win.

“Look back in 10 years, I hope I don’t regret anything,” added Courtney. “I want to make sure I leave it all out there.”

Courtney is currently student teaching 6th grade math and will be looking to advance his career in education after graduating from Virginia.

Courtney joins longtime friend and fellow Athens native AJ Burkhart in the tournament who will compete for Lehigh University at 184 pounds. This year’s tournament marks a historic moment where two D-I wrestlers from Athens will be wrestling on the national stage. Something truly rare and remarkable.

Championship bracket for Courtney’s weight listed below.