Brian Courtney suffers loss in NCAA Wrestling tournament

ST. LOUIS (WETM) – Athens native Brian Courtney started strong but ended Thursday on the losing end.

Courtney, who’s competing at 141 pounds for the University of Virginia wrestling team, upset 13th- seeded DJ Lloren of Fresno State, 9-5, in his opening round match. It was a classic comeback win for Courtney, who would advance to the second round of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in St. Louis.

In the second round, Courtney battled fourth seed Tariq Wilson of NC State but ultimately fell, 7-3, ending his bid for a national title. Courtney (10-5) will now look to try to earn All-American status (top eight) in wrestlebacks starting on Friday. Brian earned the chance to be in the tournament after earning a wild card draw following his fourth place finish in the ACC Championships.

Courtney will wrestle Ohio State’s Dylan D`Emilio on Friday morning.