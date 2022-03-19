DETROIT (WETM) – One of the area’s top wrestlers of all-time saw his college career come to an end.

Athens Brian Courtney, a graduate student at 133 pounds for Virginia wrestling, dropped his final match in the consolation round to Oregon State’s Devan Turner 8-4 Friday night at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit.

Courtney battled in the match and kept it close into the third period. Down 4-3 later in the match, Turner scored on a two point takedown and Courtney got an escape closing the score gap. Turner had riding time to his advantage and held off Courtney’s final attacks for the victory putting a close to the Athens native’s storied career.

Courtney was just one win shy from earning All-American status (top eight place winners) after upsetting two top ten ranked wrestlers on day one of the tournament. On Thursday, Courtney beat #8 seed RayVon Foley of Michigan State in the opening round 4-2. Then, Courtney beat #9 seed Michael Colaiocco of Penn 8-7.

The two upset wins propelled Courtney to an anticipated bout against defending NCAA Champion in top seed Roman Bravo-Young Friday morning in the quarterfinals. The unbeaten Bravo-Young surged past Courtney 13-6 on his way to getting back to the 133 pound final Saturday night.

Courtney ends his final year at Virginia at (15-8) overall. The two-time Pennsylvania State Champion at Athens concludes a wrestling career that is one of the most elite in Twin Tiers history. The two-time NCAA qualifier was an All-ACC Academic Team selection last year to go along with multiple ACC Championship top five podium finishes.

18 Sports will have more on Courtney’s incredible run from Athens to the Virginia Cavaliers in the coming days.

(Video: ESPNU)