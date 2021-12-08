Brian Hill’s life & legacy to be celebrated

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Last month, the Twin Tiers lost a local icon.

Brian Hill, who coached baseball at several stops during a storied career, died November 20 after a long battle with cancer in Florida. He was 63. Hill’s life and legacy will be celebrated next Friday at Carpenter’s Funeral Home in Corning.

The ceremony will begin at 1 pm with calling hours from 3 to 6 pm on December 17. Hill managed the Elmira Pioneers, Mansfield Destroyers, and Corning Community College baseball over the span of 20 years in the game.

Hill also served his community as a professor of physical education at Corning Community College for years. The Edison High School graduate left a mark on every person he touched and taught during his career. A full obituary can be found at Carpenter’s Funeral Home: https://memorials.carpentersphillipsflint.com/brian-hill/4787448/obituary.php?_ga=2.79189012.189375915.1639001867-840796853.1639001867

18 Sports extends its heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Hill family during this difficult time.

