ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A new book is coming out on one of NASCAR’s biggest underdogs.

Brock Beard, the author who penned a biography on the late-great J.D. McDuffie a few years ago, has written another special book. Beard announces the release of Cope a special look at longtime driver Derrike Cope.

The last driver to compete in five different decades from the 1980’s to 2020’s, the book dives into Cope’s 1990 Daytona 500 win. The book will be exclusively released on Tuesday, November 14 on Amazon.

Derrike and his wife Elyshia were a major part of the project which will be available in print, eBook and audiobook narrated by Beard himself. It’s been a true labor of love for Beard who continues to shine in motorsports.

“In his career, he drove for a lot of the greats,” Beard said. “He drove for Bobby Allison, Cale Yarborough, he pretty much drove for everybody but Richard Petty.”

For Beard, Cope epitomizes the work ethic and drive to become something special in the sport. Even if the odds were against him.

“In each of those cases, even with the way he kind of vaulted in consciousness in the sport with that win, yes, he was pretty much an underdog his whole career. And, I believe still really has that feeling now.”