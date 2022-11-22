ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On a busy Tuesday for Elmira College sports, the Soaring Eagles men’s basketball team earned their first win of the season in overtime behind 39 points from Bryan Adams.

Elmira College men’s basketball earned a 95-93 win in overtime against Hilbert, on Tuesday. The Soaring Eagles were guided to victory by standout sophomore Bryan Adams who scored a game and career high 39 points including the eventual game winner in overtime to give the purple and gold their first win in of the season.

Adams effort was backed by Brijon Warren’s 13 points and 10 points and 7 rebounds from Quintel Clements. Athens graduate J.J. Babcock contributed 2 points to the effort along with a highlight reel block in the first half.

Elmira College men’s basketball will return to Pat Thompson Court in Speidel Gym next Tuesday as they host Wells College at 7 p.m.

Earlier in the day the Elmira College women’s basketball team defeated Hilbert 59-44 to move to 4-0 on the season. The Soaring Eagles road Desiree Roy’s dominant 21 point, 13 rebound effort to the victory. The sophomore added 4 blocks and steals as well, while three other Soaring Eagles scored 7 points a piece. Elmira College women’s basketball hits the hardwood again on Friday, December 2nd when they travel to Nazareth.

On the Ice at the Murray Athletic Center, Elmira College men’s hockey fell 3-2 to 8th ranked SUNY Geneseo. Geneseo stormed out of the gates with two first period goals and one in the second to outlast the purple and gold. Elmira College scored two second period goals from Ryan Reifler and Nicholas Domitrovic, but came up empty in the third. The Soaring Eagles hit the ice again on Saturday as they host SUNY Brockport for their Thanksgiving food drive at 7 p.m.

Stick with 18 Sports on air and online for the latest updates and scores for Elmira College sports.