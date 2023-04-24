BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s officially NFL Draft week, and the Bills will soon be on the clock as they look to bolster their roster and make another Super Bowl push.

With the first round slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, here is some Bills-related NFL Draft information to know.

When is the NFL Draft, how can I watch and where is it taking place?

The 2023 NFL Draft spans three days, April 27-29, and is taking place in Kansas City, Missouri. The schedule is as follows:

Round 1: April 27, 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: April 28, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: April 29, 12 p.m.

You can watch all three days of the NFL Draft on ESPN, ABC and/or NFL Network.

List of Buffalo Bills 2023 draft picks

The Bills currently have six selections in this year’s draft. That could change through Draft Day trades.

Round 1: 27th overall

Round 2: 59th overall

Round 3: 91st overall

Round 4: 130th overall

Round 5: 137th overall (from Arizona) … their own pick (162nd) was traded to Indianapolis.

Round 6: 205th overall

Round 7: No pick, traded to Atlanta

What positions do the Bills need to address in the draft?

The glaring hole on the Bills’ roster is middle linebacker following the departure of Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. Beyond that, other needs on Buffalo’s roster come from a lack of competition/depth and concerns about certain positions’ future, not immediate holes.

Alongside linebacker, other positions the Bills could look to target throughout the draft include wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and safety.

In the Buffalo Kickoff Live Mock Draft Special, two members of the BKL crew had the Bills selecting a tight end in the first round.

What time will the Bills make the No. 27 pick on Thursday?

It’s impossible to know exactly what time the Bills will make their first-round selection Thursday night, but it will likely be past 11 p.m. According to Buffalo Kickoff Live’s Sal Capaccio, the No. 27 pick in the last three NFL Drafts was made at the following times:

2022: 11:05 p.m.

2021: 11:32 p.m.

2020: 11:34 p.m.

Have the Bills picked at No. 27 in the past?

Buffalo has made the No. 27 pick in the NFL Draft three times in the past. If their pick this year is anything like their most recent 27th selection, it’s safe to say Bills fans will be elated.

2017: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU

1994: Jeff Burris, DB, Notre Dame

1992: John Fina, OT, Arizona

Buffalo Kickoff Live NFL Draft shows

The Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will bring you coverage before and after the NFL Draft this week, providing insight on all things Bills.

You can watch the Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Preview at 7 p.m. Wednesday on WIVB, as well as the Buffalo Kickoff Live Draft Recap at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on the CW23 and at 11:35 p.m. on WIVB.

The BKL team consists of News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak, WROC’s Thad Brown, Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.