Buffalo Bills legend Bennett coming to Hornell Sports Night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Sports Night is coming back in 2020.

After nearly coming to a close this year due to lack of involvement on the committee, the 47th ever event will bring in a Buffalo Bills legend. Cornelius Bennett, a five-time NFL Pro Bowler will be a special guest speaker on Saturday, May 9th at The Main Place in Hornell.

Bennett, who was a staple on the Bills teams who made four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990’s, was a linebacker who played with a purpose. A two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year, Bennett had 71.5 career sacks in 14 total seasons in the NFL.

Tickets for the annual Hornell Sports Night will go on sale in the coming weeks. 18 Sports is proud to again emcee the festivities for the night dedicated to honoring local sports and raising money for the Special Olympics.