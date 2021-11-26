4 Observations: Bills cruise past Saints 31-6

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) -- A new variant of SARS-CoV-2 has garnered the attention of the whole world and its effects are starting to be felt here in the Empire State.

No cases have been detected in the United States, but Wall Street had its worst showing of the year as the Dow Jones lost 905 points and the S&P 500 fell 2.5%. Experts say “Travel and energy stocks are among the biggest losers” as the White and other world leaders plan to restrict travel to South Africa, a region that has been most effected by this new variant.