4 Observations: Bills win 26-15

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills put together a dominant 2nd half performance to beat the Steelers and improve to 10-3 for the first time since 2001. Here are my 4 observations from Sunday night’s win:
- Diggs was dominant. The Bills offense limped through the 1st half but Stefon Diggs came out in the 2nd half and put on a 1-man show. The Steelers defense had no answer for the Bills wide receiver, who seemed be open every time he ran down the field. Diggs 2nd half stats: 7 rec, 92 yard, TD. Dion Dawkins praised his teammate after the game, “Diggs is so special that every time I see him play I wanna rip off my captain “C” and throw it on his chest.” He now has 100 receptions on the season, tying a Eric Moulds’ single season record set in 2002. The Bills wide receiver was the best skill player on the field Sunday night and it was on full display.
- Taron’s turning point. The Bills trailed 7-3 with under one minute left in the 1st half. Very little seemed to be going right but that would change when Taron Johnson jumped in front of a Ben Roethlisberger pass and took it back 51 yards for a touchdown. It was the Bills first defensive touchdown since 2017. On the whole, the Bills secondary put together another impressive performance, holding the Roethlisberger to just 187 yards passing, he averaged 259 yards entering the game. Levi Wallace also had a big 2nd half interception. The defense has now forced 11 turnover in the past 5 games.
- 3rd quarter course correction. It was the best start to the 2nd half of the season for the Bills. The 3rd quarter has been an issue all season but they came out of the locker room humming, outscoring the Steelers 14-0. Josh Allen completed all 10 of his passes in the quarter including a 2 touchdowns. The Bills defense was equally impressive. On two drives, Pittsburgh had -3 yards, punted twice, and Ben Roethlisberger was sacked once. The Bills entered the 3rd quarter with a 9-7 lead and when the 4th quarter began it was 23-7.
- Another statement made. The Bills stood tall in the national spotlight for a second week in a row. The Steelers still have the better record but it’s very clear that the Bills are the better team. This game is just one in growing list of statement wins. In November they excercized the demons by defeating the Patriots. Then they went toe-to-toe with Russell Wilson and beat the Seahawks. The last two games have been on the big stage, where they’ve struggle in past years, and came away with two wins. They are now one step close to checking another box… AFC East Champs.