4 Observations: Bills win 26-15

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The Buffalo Bills were the stars of Sunday Night Football taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, and for the second year in a row, the Bills take down the Steelers in primetime.

After swapping punts to open the game, the Bills start putting something together on their second drive of the game, but Pittsburgh's Cam Heyward tips Josh Allen's arm during the pass and Mike Hilton snags the interception.