ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of scammers looking to cash in on Damar Hamlin’s cardiac injury through fraudulent crowdfunding pages.

Ever since Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in the middle of a game, millions of football fans have been donating to The Chasing M’s Foundation, which Hamlin started to support toy drives, back-school drives, and children’s camps. According to the foundation’s GoFundMe page, people have raised over $7M.

BBB said the foundation’s GoFundMe page has been verified by Hamlin’s family. However, bureau officials say that scammers are taking notice that the foundation is raising money and they are looking to make fake crowdfunding campaigns.

GoFundMe says they are monitoring donation requests and will remove funds from unauthorized or suspicious recipients.

In addition, the BBB is sharing tips for those looking to donate and what to keep in mind:

Never assume that a crowdfunding posting is official because of the pictures they use, especially if it’s based on a tragedy or disaster.

Be aware of every crowdfunding site’s review procedures: some sites do a better job than others of vetting postings and projects.

Additionally, the executive director of the Chasing M’s Foundation is thanking those who donated to the GoFundMe page.

Those looking to make an official donation to the Chasing M’s Foundation can do so here.