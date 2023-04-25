ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As reported a couple of weeks ago, the Buffalo Bills will be back in Rochester for training camp this summer.

The team made the official announcement about the return at around 5:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The one-year agreement will bring camp back to St. John Fisher for a 22nd season.

The camp schedule will likely be released in late June, but a similar number of practices can be expected as what the Bills had last season.

Unless the Bills get scheduled for the league’s season opener in Kansas City, the team should report to camp by July 25.