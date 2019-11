1- Josh Allen delivers. The Bills quarterback looked comfortable and in control the entire game, matching a career-high with 3 touchdown passes and he ran for a score. Allen finished 21/33, 256 yards and didn’t have a turnover. He’s now gone 5 games without throwing an interception and has 8 touchdown passes during that same span. Allen’s TD-INT ratio in the past 5 games is 8-0, a drastic improvement from the first 5 games of the season when the tossed 5 TDs and 7 interceptions.

2- John Brown Breaks Out. The Bills wide receiver hauled in a season-high 9 passes for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including a 40 yard strike. Brown is now up to 817 yards this season and continues to prove he was worth every penny of the 3-year $27 million contract the Bills gave him this off season.