Bills Injury Update (Wednesday)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with the media prior to Wednesday’s practice and provided some injury updates.

LB: Matt Milano will be limited at practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury. McDermott says he’s “maximized his treatments” over the last few days. Milano missed last Sunday’s game.

WR: Duke Williams will be limited at practice on Wednesday. Duke suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s win but did return to the game. Williams finished with 1 catch for 23 yards.

DB: Kevin Johnson will also be limited at practice on Wednesday. Johnson suffered a “stinger” during Sunday’s game and did not return following the injury. Johnson had 2 tackles against the Dolphins.