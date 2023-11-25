ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Most 9-1 football teams have a superpower. For the Philadelphia Eagles, the team the Bills will face on Sunday, their superpower is what’s known as the ‘Tush Push.’

The full squad, quarterback sneak operated by Jalen Hurts that has over a 90% success rate on 3rd/4th and short. Bills defensive tackle, Linval Joseph, played for the Eagles last season and shared his thoughts on what to do against it.

“It’s man versus man,” said Joseph. “Who’s going to be more stout? I mean that’s the way I look at it. It looks unstoppable, but if you stop it before it gets going you might have a chance. That’s my honest answer.”

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said short yardage plays on 3rd and 4th down are difficult to stop regardless of the play call.

“They have an unique approach,” said McDermott. “It’s been well documented.”

Ed Oliver believes there’s a technique to stop the ‘Tush Push,’ but no one has figured it out yet.

“It takes more than one person to stop it,” said Joseph. “You have to come together and make the pile. Don’t move before it starts moving because once it starts moving 9/10 times it goes forward. I rarely see it go backwards. I’ve seen it get stalemated a few times even in the Super Bowl. It can be stopped. It’s just man versus man and everything has to be perfect.”

A few Bills said the best way to stop the ‘Tush Push’ is don’t let the Eagles get close enough to use it. It might mean playing a 3rd down and 7 more like a 3rd down and 5.

“It’s just good situational football,” said Bills safety Micah Hyde.