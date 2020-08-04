Bills QB Josh Allen improving from year two to year three

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Reps and practice time are even more important now after the NFL had to go virtual for the offseason due to the pandemic.

“Every rep taking it as seriously as I can and when I have a rep off or two I’m still being engaged and talking with my guys and going through it in my mind and getting those mental reps because every rep is going to be super valuable going into this,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said on a zoom call with reporters.

Those reps are especially critical when it comes to getting on the same page with the new players, the biggest one being wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

“We’ve got a couple new pieces we’ve added to the offense so just trying to build that comradery with them, trying to still develop the comradery we have with the guys returning,” Allen said.

He also mentioned he has a film room now set up at home so he can get as many mental reps as possible, even away from the team facility.

#Bills QB Josh Allen on not ramping up too fast in practice: "You get those competitive juices flowing and coaches constantly telling players to slow down but I will say I'd rather have them telling us slow down than to speed up."@news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/VqFCHX4Ffl — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 3, 2020

And this is an important year for Allen looking to take that next step from year two to year three.

#Bills QB Josh Allen on what he wants to improve from year 2 to year 3: "I wanna be better at taking care of the football, making better decisions especially on the early downs and not putting ourselves in situations where it's 3rd and long." @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/olN4YkX99b — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) August 3, 2020

“I know we had a lot of success on third and long last year but it’s not a great way to making a living so early down success, finding the open receiver down low, finding my back more when I need it and stop trying to force some balls downfield,” Allen explained.

He also had trouble connecting on deep balls but the addition of Diggs should help with that as he now provides the Bills with a legitimate, number one receiver and downfield threat.

“We still got in some good reps in Florida and we talked to each other over the phone, we played video games with each other so I feel like I’ve known him for an extremely long time now so that’s a plus. He’s a guy that’s gonna step in and be a huge addition to our offense,” Allen said.