Bills shutout Packers 19-0 in preseason finale

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Josh Allen during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Orchard Park, N.Y., Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The preseason wrapped up on Saturday afternoon as the Green Bay Packers came to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills.

With the Bills starters finally playing for the first time in the preseason, Josh Allen and co. dominated in the opening drive. Allen started the game nine for nine, bringing Buffalo down to the Green Bay 21-yard line before his first incomplete pass of the game. Following a 10-yard sack, Allen finished off the drive with a 31-yard dart over the middle to Gabriel Davis for the first touchdown of the game to give Buffalo the 7-0 lead.

The Packers put up a 74-yard drive on their first possession led by Jordan Love. The Bills defensive starters put together a goal-line stand, keeping Green Bay out of the end zone thanks to a big stop by AJ Klein on third down and a pass breakup by Tre White on fourth and goal to turn the ball over on downs at the one-yard line!

On the Packers second drive of the game, Love takes them 54-yards down the field. After a big completion on fourth and one, Love stumbles and launches the ball into the end zone right into the waiting arms of Micah Hyde. Bills take over on the 20-yard line.

Buffalo takes advantage of the energy following the turnover and heads 80-yards in 15 plays. Allen connects with five different receivers during the possession and ends with a three-yard TD pass to Zack Moss for the Bills second score of the game. The missed extra point gives Buffalo the 13-0 lead at the half.

Allen finished his preseason action in the first half 20/26 with 194 yards and two touchdowns.

Second half action, Jake Fromm comes in at quarterback and takes the Bills steps up for a 7 minute, 79-yard drive that ended with a QB keep up the middle by Fromm to give Buffalo the 19-0 advantage.

That would be the final score of the game, as the Bills win it 19-0 and stay perfect through the preseason.

Buffalo returns to Highmark Stadium on September 12th when they play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m.