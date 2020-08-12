Bills sign McDermott to multi-year contract extension

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott gives encouragement from the sideline the first half of an NFL football game Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills signed head coach Sean McDermott to a multiyear contract extension on Wednesday.

In his three seasons with the Bills, McDermott has led the team to a 25-23 record and two trips to the NFL playoffs.

“Sean’s leadership on and off the field has been nothing but genuine and transparent, qualities we appreciate as owners,” Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula said. “He is the same great person to us, the players and everyone across all organizations.”

“We will never forget how impressed we were during his first interview. Sean’s attention to detail were apparent back then and his process-driven approach has brought great stability to our organization. We are happy to extend his contract and keep him in Western New York for many years to come.”

Under McDermott, the Bills defense has flourished. From 2018-19, the Bills have given up the fewest number of yards in the NFL, while allowing the fourth lowest point total in the league.

The terms of the extension have not yet been released.