ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before the whole 2022 schedule is released on Thursday, Bills fans got a preview of what they can expect this season.

At least one of this year’s games is going to be played on a Monday night. That’s Week 2 (September 19) against the Tennessee Titans.

The Monday morning announcement by the Bills revealed that the game will be played at Highmark Stadium at 7:15 p.m. and air on ESPN and ABC.

The other game being played that night pits the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This Bills-Titans Monday night matchup is not a new concept, but last year, the same battle didn’t end well for the Bills, as the Titans claimed a 34-31 victory.

This will be the fifth season in a row that the Bills play the Titans, but just the second in a row where it takes place on a Monday night.

On Thursday, home openers for each NFL team will be revealed at 6 p.m., while the Bills’ full schedule is set to come out at 8 p.m.