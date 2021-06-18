Bills WR Cole Beasley calls NFLPA a ‘joke’ after new Covid protocol agreement

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley expressed anger with the NFL Players Association Thursday, calling the union a “joke” after it agreed to new Covid-19 protocols for the preseason and training camp.

“Call it something different,” Beasley tweeted. “It’s not for the players.”

The NFL’s memo outlining the new protocols (attached below) says the updates reflect lessons learned from last season, the rollout of Covid vaccines and updated guidance from the CDC. Many rules and testing requirements from the 2020 season remain in place for players and staff members who are unvaccinated, while vaccinated players are exempt from most restrictions. Fines for failing to comply can reach $50,000 for a first offense.

Beasley, a 32-year-old slot receiver who is coming off a career year, previously expressed his desire to remain unvaccinated. He posted a series of tweets Thursday after seeing a day-old NFL Network report about the new protocols.

In his remarks, Beasley appeared to discount the low odds of getting infected with Covid-19 after vaccination because of his own success beating the odds by making the NFL. He also alleged the league is pushing vaccinations to maximize its revenue.

When a fan suggested the team have players talk with health care professionals about the vaccines, Beasley responded with a comparison to the common flu.

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah? — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

That’s all…I don’t know who I need to talk to but someone has to get it right. That’s why I’m on here. Hopefully the right people will see it and at least think about how all this NFLPA stuff works. It needs to be changed. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

The flu has killed a lot of people over the years as well. Did you care then? — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

Beasley has never mentioned the NFLPA before today in his 7,200 tweets.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said last month that he was concerned about not meeting a team-wide vaccination threshold to return to normal meetings this season. He estimated things were 60-70% back to normal.

“It’s important to us and I think it’s for the greater good of not only our team but the community as well, so that’s the direction and the choice that I personally made,” McDermott said of getting vaccinated against the virus that has killed 598,000 Americans in the last 17 months. “I applaude everyone in our building that’s been able to do that and improve our situation here.”

