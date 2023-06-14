BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs was on the practice field Wednesday for the second day of the team’s mandatory minicamp, ensuring his apparent frustration with the team did not extend to a second missed practice.

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence, though teammates seemed less worried. News 4 confirmed Diggs was at the team facility Tuesday morning but departed before the start of practice.

Diggs’ agent Adisa Bakari reportedly told ESPN on Tuesday that the wide receiver “will be there for the entire minicamp.” Teams can fine players for missing mandatory sessions.

#Bills WR Stefon Diggs is here for the second day of mandatory mini camp. pic.twitter.com/D1z7tpdpYl — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) June 14, 2023

Diggs posted a cryptic comment on Instagram Tuesday night, which read, “I just be letting people cap. If them lies help you sleep better tell em big dawg.”

It was unclear whom Diggs was referencing in the post.

“It’s really not that serious,” Bills pass rusher Von Miller said Tuesday about the Diggs situation. “Everything will be good. I know it’s a hot topic right now — just trust me on this one, it’s not that serious. Everything will get worked out.”

NFL Network reported that Diggs is not upset about his contract. He is set to be one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the league this season.

“Internally, we’re working on some things, not football-related,” Allen said Tuesday, expressing his love for Diggs.

If the Bills were to trade Diggs, it would result in a substantial salary cap charge. A trade would actually free up a small amount of salary cap space this season but cost the Bills more than $30 million in dead cap space next season. That number is not unprecedented for teams to take on when moving on from top quarterbacks, but would be among the highest dead cap figures ever for a non-quarterback.

Diggs told Sports Illustrated last July, “I want to finish [my career] with the Bills.”