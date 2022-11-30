FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WIVB) — Von Miller won’t be in play against the New England Patriots this Thursday.

So, what does that mean for the team? Someone’s going to have to fill the void, and we want to know who you think it should be.

Ed Oliver

Greg Rousseau

AJ Epenesa

Boogie Basham

You can cast your vote online here and see the full results Thursday night before the game on Buffalo Kickoff Live.