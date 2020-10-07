Bills Injury Report: Feliciano returns to practice

Buffalo Bills

by: Mary Margaret Johnson

Posted: / Updated:

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — OL Jon Feliciano will return to practice today for the first time this season after suffering a pec injury in training camp. LB Matt Milano and CB Levi Wallace will not practice on Wednesday. McDermott called both players “week to week” on Monday.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— LB Matt Milano (pec)

— CB Levi Wallace (left ankle)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown stretched but did not wear pads or uniform

— OL Cody Ford did not wear pads

RETURNED TO PRACTICE:

— WR Cole Beasley (foot)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now