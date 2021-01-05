Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins pens letter to Bills Mafia

(WIVB) – Bills fans will finally be allowed back in the stands at Bills Stadium, just in time to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Colts this Saturday in the playoffs.

Bills Mafia has still been a part of this season, making headlines for donating hundreds of thousands of dollars to Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of Josh Allen’s late grandmother and showing up by the hundreds at Buffalo-Niagara International Airport to welcome the team home after they won the AFC East title.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins has penned a letter to Bills Mafia on The Player’s Tribune, talking about Josh Allen for MVP, Stefon Diggs, and the Buffalo community.

“Especially right now, a lot else matters more than football,” Dawkins says.

People are hurting. People are sick….. their loved ones are sick…… they’re losing their jobs, their homes.…. they’re struggling to put food on the table. They’re trying to stay alive. And Buffalo’s been down and out as bad as anyone. And I guess what I just want to say here, more than anything…. it’s that we play for this city — but we belong to this community. And we’re going to keep on doing our part for it, y’all can bet on that. We’ve got y’all’s backs like y’all have had ours.

You can read the entire letter here.