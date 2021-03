BUFFALO, NY – NOVEMBER 04: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears tries to escape pressure from Jerry Hughes #55 of the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter during NFL game action at New Era Field on November 4, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have signed a one-year deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

During a media call Thursday afternoon, Bills GM Brandon Beane said the team called Matt Barkley before speaking to the media to make sure he heard the news from them first.

#Bills GM Brandon Beane says their zoom call with the media was delayed by an hour because they were finalizing a one-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky and they wanted to call Matt Barkley before he heard the news in the media. — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) March 18, 2021

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting that the deal is worth $2.5 million over one season for the former Chicago Bears first round pick.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.