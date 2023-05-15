BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been selected as the 2023 George Halas Award winner by the Pro Football Writers of America, given to the NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.

Hamlin becomes the second Bills player to win the award, joining tight end Kevin Everett in 2008, and the 55th all-time recipient.

The 25-year-old announced his intent to return to football in April, just over three months since his cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. He also revealed that his near-death experience was caused by commotio cordis.

The other finalists for the Halas Award that Hamlin was chosen over were New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, San Francisco 49ers/Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.