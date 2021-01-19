Getting to watch AFC Championship in person has special meaning for one Bills fan

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Sunday, as most of Bills Mafia will watch the AFC Championship at home, Kristen Kimmick with a group of seven others will be cheering on the team in person.



The group bought their game and plane tickets a week and a half ago before the Bills or Cheifs even punched their tickets into the game. Kimmick thought if there was even a chance the Bills would play the Chiefs inside Arrowhead Stadium, she wouldn’t miss it.



And that’s all because of her dad Ronald Kimmick. He raised Kristen himself in Orchard Park. It was just the two of them.



“I think it would’ve made a good comedy show ya know? He was a very rough, tough Vietnam veteran who loved one-liners. And he was funny and he was friendly. Everyone who ever met him just loved him.”



The Vietnam vet was stationed in Kansas before heading overseas and became a Kansas City fan despite growing up in Western New York. But Kristen became a die-hard Bills fan, so the two butted heads a lot watching football over the years.



Ronald once sent Kristen this photo of her dog with a Kansas City hat on and Kristen would decorate his beer fridge with Bill’s magnets.



“We always talked about going to arrowhead together but my dad would just say, ‘we’re not going to waste money until the Bills are good.'”



This would’ve been the year to do it. But in late 2019, just months before his Kansas City Chiefs would win Superbowl 54, Ronald died after suffering a stroke.



So, on Sunday, Kristen will bring a part of her dad with her. Along with her Bills gear, she’ll wear Ronald’s watch and a necklace with some of his ashes, so he can watch his team take on hers in a matchup they’ve waited years for.



“So technically we’re still going to get into the stadium together like we planned.”