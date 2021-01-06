Infectious disease expert Dr. Thomas Russo discusses COVID vaccine, safety at Bills game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Infectious disease experts are more worried about COVID cases popping up at viewing parties than at Bills Stadium.



Doctor Thomas Russo talked about his concerns for Saturday. He’s asking fans not to gather in groups to watch this big game.

“For those of you that are watching at home, please be careful, don’t cross social bubbles. We don’t want to exacerbate a situation where we’ve already had a bump of cases because of the holiday events.”

Doctor Russo says fans going to the game on Saturday should try to avoid eating or drinking in the stadium. He says keeping your mask up for the entire game is the best way to stay safe.

LATEST: