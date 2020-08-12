Often doubted, rarely defeated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Levi Wallace finds himself in a familiar spot entering the 2020 season.

The Bills cornerback started 16 games last season but will need to beat out Josh Norman to keep his job.

Competing for playing time is nothing new for Wallace.

He didn’t receive a college scholarship, walked on at Alabama and eventually became a starter.

Wallace wasn’t selected in the 2018 draft, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent and worked his way into a starting job. Wallace says it’s all part of playing football.

“It goes back to Pop Warner, you have teammates that you’re competing with to start,” Wallace told reporters on a zoom call.

The starting job across from Tre’Davious White will likely be a two man battle between Wallace and offseason addition Josh Norman.

“He’s been there, done that, and seen everything,” Wallace praised Norman.

“He has all the experience in the world and is still considered one of the corners in the league. I remember in college saying—“Josh Norman is that guy”.

Wallace spent the season adding size to improve his play strength in all areas.

“I put on 10 lbs of muscle this offseason and focused on developing my body.”