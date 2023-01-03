CINCINNATI, OHIO (WROC) — A small group of fans gathered outside of the hospital treating Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Tuesday afternoon.

Hamlin was taken off the field by an ambulance after collapsing during Monday night’s game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. He is currently being treated at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.

(Thad Brown / News 8 WROC)

After receiving CPR and oxygen on the field, The team released an update on his condition in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, saying that Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The incident occurred halfway through the first quarter, when Hamlin tackled Bengles wide receiver Tee Higgins.

A fan wearing a Higgins jersey helps put up a sign of support for Hamlin. (Thad Brown / News 8 WROC)

In a show of supports, tens of thousands of fans turned to a still-active 2020 GoFundMe that Hamlin helped organize to bring toys to kids in need. It has received millions in donations following his collapse.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the GoFundMe is up to over $4.5 million.

“If you would like to show your support and contribute to Damar’s community initiatives and his current fight, this is the place to do so,” organizers stated on the fundraiser page. “This is the only current fund that is being used by the Hamlin Family.”